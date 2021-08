KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 435 in Shawnee Tuesday.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. near Holliday Drive.

Kansas Highway Patrol said a vehicle traveled out of the northbound lanes and into the median, striking a light pole.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was killed in the crash.

It was raining at the time, but it's not clear if that had anything to do with the crash.