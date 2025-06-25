Watch Now
1 suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at 3400 Cherry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday morning at 3400 Cherry.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

About 10 minutes later, officers were called to another shooting reported near 32nd and Gillham Road.

A short time later, one person showed up at Truman Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation is underway to determine where the shooting occurred and exactly what happened.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

