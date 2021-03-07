1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in Front Street crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, March 8 | Police were notified that the driver involved in the crash died shortly before midnight on Saturday at the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY, March 6 | One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded shortly before 4 p.m. to 2510 Front Street, where the driver of a blue Hyundai Sonata was extricated from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital.

The Hyundai Sonata was heading east on Front Street past North Olive, when it exited the roadway to the right, through a chainlink fence and an industrial parking lot to the northwest side of Batliner Recycling, according to an accident investigation report.

The vehicle then “went up the small ramp to the scales and struck the side of the building,” landing partially off the ramp, the report stated.

Fencing and the building sustained moderate damage.