1 rescued after falling off railroad bridge into Blue River in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — One person was rescued from the Blue River in Kansas City, Missouri, when they fell off a railroad bridge west of Interstate 435 near Hawthorne Road.

Firefighters with the Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m.

Rescue boats were deployed from the River Front Park ramp and made their way toward the Blue River; drones were also deployed.

After about 36 minutes, crews located and removed the victim from the river.

The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for possible fractures.

KCFD said the victim is alert and fell 20-25 feet.

No word on what the victim was doing on the bridge or how they fell.

