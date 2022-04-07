Watch
1 seriously injured in crash near Truman Road, Cleveland Avenue

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 News
Posted at 7:20 PM, Apr 06, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle near east Truman Road and Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday.

According to a KCPD crash report, a silver Infiniti was driving west on Truman Road.

As it crossed under a railroad bridge, the person stepped into the lanes of traffic causing them to get hit.

KCPD said there were no signs of impairment from the driver.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

