1 seriously injured in Sunday crash at 47th Street and Raytown Road

File/KSHB
Posted at 11:40 PM, Jan 09, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is seriously injured after two vehicles collided around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

The incident happened at 47th Street and Raytown Road.

A white Ford Edge traveling east toward 47th Street was initially going south on Raytown Road.

While at a traffic light, the Edge began to turn left after receiving a green arrow. It was then that a Toyota Corolla traveling north on Raytown Road failed to stop at the red traffic signal, according to a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department news release.

The Corolla was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it failed to stop and struck the Edge, per the release.

A Toyota passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt sustained serious injuries.

Two teenagers who were also in the Toyota sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

