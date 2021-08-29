1 seriously injured in Sunday KCMO crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Sunday at Bannister Road and Drury Avenue.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Section responded to the scene.

AIS determined that around 3:30 p.m., a Ford pickup headed eastbound took a left turn at a high speed and struck a westbound Chevrolet passenger car.

The Ford and Chevrolet drivers were each the lone occupant of their respective vehicles, and both were transported to area hospitals.

The Chevrolet driver was listed in serious but stable condition.

The Ford driver was listed in stable condition.

AIS stated that impairment is under investigation.