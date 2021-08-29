Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 seriously injured in Sunday KCMO crash

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 6:25 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 19:25:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Sunday at Bannister Road and Drury Avenue.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Section responded to the scene.

AIS determined that around 3:30 p.m., a Ford pickup headed eastbound took a left turn at a high speed and struck a westbound Chevrolet passenger car.

The Ford and Chevrolet drivers were each the lone occupant of their respective vehicles, and both were transported to area hospitals.

The Chevrolet driver was listed in serious but stable condition.

The Ford driver was listed in stable condition.

AIS stated that impairment is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources