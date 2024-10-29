Watch Now
Student taken to hospital after being hit by falling tree branch in Pleasant Hill, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a falling tree branch in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, police said.

The incident happened at Pleasant Hill Elementary School while the students were at recess.

According to a memo sent to parents, the branch fell from a tree of a neighbor's home onto the school's playground.

Several others were also hit by the tree and evaluated by emergency medical services crews and school nursing staff.

The student was taken to a hospital via ambulance. All the other students suffered minor injuries.

