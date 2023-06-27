Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 suffers significant injuries Tuesday in motorcycle crash on I-70 at U.S. 40 Highway

I-70 wb crash
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KC Scout
One person is significantly injured after a three-vehicle crash on June 27 on I-70 westbound at U.S. 40 Highway.
I-70 wb crash
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 07:06:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 westbound at U.S. 40 Highway.

The crash took place early Tuesday morning, around 2:44 a.m.

Two motorcycles and one other vehicle were involved in the crash, according to the Independence Police Department.

Police said there is one "significant" injury in the crash, while the other two drivers involved were not injured.

Two lanes of traffic were blocked at around 4:47 a.m. on I-70 before U.S. 40 Highway

As of 6 a.m., only the right lane is closed.

The scene is expected to be cleared shortly, according to Kansas City Scout.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app