1 suffers significant injuries Tuesday in motorcycle crash on I-70 at U.S. 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 westbound at U.S. 40 Highway.

The crash took place early Tuesday morning, around 2:44 a.m.

Two motorcycles and one other vehicle were involved in the crash, according to the Independence Police Department.

Police said there is one "significant" injury in the crash, while the other two drivers involved were not injured.

Two lanes of traffic were blocked at around 4:47 a.m. on I-70 before U.S. 40 Highway

As of 6 a.m., only the right lane is closed.

The scene is expected to be cleared shortly, according to Kansas City Scout.