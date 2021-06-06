1 woman, 2 children dead following a boat accident on the Neosho River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman and two children died during a boating accident that happened on the Neosho River near the Burlington City Dam on Saturday.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) the boat was headed towards a low-head dam, where it stalled in rapid, aerated water, causing the operator to lose control of the vessel, ejecting the occupants.

The woman was identified by KDWPT as 42-year-old Maribel Moran.

Family 41 Action News spoke to identified the children as 5-year-old Ezra Sharp and 2-year-old Mason Sharp.

An adult male, identified as Wesley Sharp, was rescued and transported to the Burlington Hospital and is stable condition.

The family is from Shawnee.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to support the daughter of the victims. Anyone interested in donating can do so by visiting this link .

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDWPT game warden Blake Stromgren at (785)-207-3151.

Editors Note: A previous version of this story reported one of the children was three years old based on information received from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Park and Tourism. Family of the child later clarified they are actually two years old.