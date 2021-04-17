1 woman dead, 1 man injured in single vehicle crash overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed, and a man was injured in a single vehicle crash on West Pennway Street & Belleview Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after midnight.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a blue 1986 Toyota was traveling north on West Pennway at a high rate of speed at about 12:30a.m.

The male driver lost control, went off the roadway and hit a large tree.

The female passenger was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The male suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Neither were wearing seat belts.

Investigators are working to determine whether or not the driver was impaired.

