Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 woman dead, 1 man injured in single vehicle crash overnight

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 13:02:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed, and a man was injured in a single vehicle crash on West Pennway Street & Belleview Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after midnight.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a blue 1986 Toyota was traveling north on West Pennway at a high rate of speed at about 12:30a.m.

The male driver lost control, went off the roadway and hit a large tree.

The female passenger was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The male suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Neither were wearing seat belts.

Investigators are working to determine whether or not the driver was impaired.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!