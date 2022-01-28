1-year-old missing in St. Joseph, suspect identified by police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Joseph police are looking for an endangered missing 1-year-old child.

Kyden Nielfen has curly hair and brown eyes. They were last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie with gray sweats.

Courtesy St. Joseph Police Department

Police suspect a man named Tyler Mozee is involved in the child's disappearance.

He is described as having dreads and gold in his teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweats and black shoes.

Courtesy St. Joseph Police Department

Additional details surrounding the missing child have not been released, and an Amber Alert has not been declared at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

