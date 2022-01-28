1-year-old missing in St. Joseph, suspect identified by police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Joseph police are looking for an endangered missing 1-year-old child.
Kyden Nielfen has curly hair and brown eyes. They were last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie with gray sweats.
Police suspect a man named Tyler Mozee is involved in the child's disappearance.
He is described as having dreads and gold in his teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweats and black shoes.
Additional details surrounding the missing child have not been released, and an Amber Alert has not been declared at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.