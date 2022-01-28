Watch
1-year-old missing in St. Joseph, suspect identified by police

Courtesy St. Joseph Police Department
Posted at 7:29 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 08:43:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Joseph police are looking for an endangered missing 1-year-old child.

Kyden Nielfen has curly hair and brown eyes. They were last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie with gray sweats.

Police suspect a man named Tyler Mozee is involved in the child's disappearance.

He is described as having dreads and gold in his teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweats and black shoes.

Additional details surrounding the missing child have not been released, and an Amber Alert has not been declared at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

