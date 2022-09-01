At least 10 displaced in Overland Park fire Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire in the 9100 block of Robinson in Overland Park Thursday morning left six apartment units uninhabitable and at least 10 people displaced, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

OPFD and Lenexa Fire Department crews arrived around 4:30 a.m. at the Meadowlark Hills apartments.

Firefighters reported smoke showing from the building as a search began to ensure all occupants had evacuated.

The fire was inside an exterior wall, which OPFD says required significant work to dig out.

After nearly an hour and a half, the blaze was controlled.

No injuries are reported.

Crews will remain on scene to conduct overhaul operations as the cause of the fire is under investigation.

For the 10 people who have been displaced, OPFD says the apartment’s management team is working with Red Cross to assist the individuals with lodging.

This is scene video from this morning's fire at the Meadowlark Hills Apartments. No injuries reported. Good job by crews on a very labor intensive fire. pic.twitter.com/LL6eMqeYHb — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) September 1, 2022

