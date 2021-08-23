Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

10 people, including 5 children injured in boat crash on Smithville Lake

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jaromir Chalabala
Blue police lights
Blue police lights
Posted at 1:00 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 14:00:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10 people, including five children, were injured in a boat crash on Smithville Lake on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, nine of the people involved suffered minor injuries and one woman was seriously injured.

The crash happened about half a mile north of the Route W bridge.

A 2006 Sea Ray boat crashed into a parked 1990 Maxum. The Maxum was totaled, according to the crash report.

All 10 people injured were inside of the Maxum. Those injured were residents of Holt and Liberty.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources