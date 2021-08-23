10 people, including 5 children injured in boat crash on Smithville Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10 people, including five children, were injured in a boat crash on Smithville Lake on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, nine of the people involved suffered minor injuries and one woman was seriously injured.

The crash happened about half a mile north of the Route W bridge.

A 2006 Sea Ray boat crashed into a parked 1990 Maxum. The Maxum was totaled, according to the crash report.

All 10 people injured were inside of the Maxum. Those injured were residents of Holt and Liberty.

