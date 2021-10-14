10 students at Raytown Middle School fall ill after eating edibles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten students at Raytown Middle School fell ill after eating edibles Thursday afternoon.

The Raytown C-2 School District said in an email to KSHB 41 News that the district nurses were called into the middle school to assess the students, after they reported feeling sick to school staff.

"It was concluded that the students likely ingested some type of cannabis-based food product, commonly referred to as an 'edible,'" the district said. "Because of this, it was deemed necessary to call for emergency medical response."

Kansas City Emergency Medical Services arrived at the school and triaged the 10 students. EMS transported five of the students to the hospital.

The students who ingested the edibles are being monitored and are doing fine.

The district said they have begun an investigation into the incident following board of education policy and reported it to local law enforcement.

"The Raytown C-2 School District prides itself on being a safe place of learning; drugs, tobacco, and alcohol are not allowed on our campuses," the district said. "We maintain school safety through the use of school surveillance systems, additional school radios, and surveillance equipment on all school buses."

