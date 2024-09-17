10-year Kansas City firefighter-paramedic dies after experiencing medical emergency during training exercise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A firefighter-paramedic with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department died Tuesday during a training exercise.

About 11:45 a.m., the firefighter was participating in the training when he experienced a medical emergency.

The firefighter, who has yet to be identified, was transported to North Kansas City Hospital where he later died about 1:00 p.m.

A news release from the city of Kansas City, Missouri, said he was a 10-year veteran with rescue division at KCFD Station 35.

He provided "exceptional service" during his time with the department, the city said.

"The Kansas City Fire Department and the City of Kansas City are devastated by his loss and thank him for his dedication to the residents of Kansas City," the press release said. "Our condolences are with his wife, family, and brothers and sisters with IAFF Local 42 during this difficult time."

No other information on the medical emergency or the incident was immediately available.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement on the firefighter's passing, saying he's "deeply saddened" by the tragedy.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss today of a member of the Kansas City Fire Department who served our community with courage and commitment for a decade," Lucas said. "Our community will forever cherish his dedication to the people of Kansas City and his love and devotion to service. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and all of his brothers and sisters at KCFD."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

