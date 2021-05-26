10-year-old boy critically injured Tuesday in bicycle crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 10-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when his bicycle was struck by a car Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the accident happened at 5:15 p.m. at East 48th Terrace and Breckenridge Avenue.

The child was riding a black BMX bicycle on the west side of Breckenridge Avenue, police said.

He rode in front of a car, and the car's driver was not able to stop, police said.

The car hit the bicycle and the child.

The driver and two children in the car were not hurt, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

