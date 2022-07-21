KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 10-year-old child was hospitalized after a crash near the intersection of southbound U.S. 49 and Longview Road on Thursday morning, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The child, who was a passenger in the single-vehicle crash, was critically hurt.

The driver of a gray Ford Fusion lost control while traveling south on U.S. 49 and went off the right side of the road before hitting a metal guard rail. The Fusion then bounced back across the lanes of traffic before going off the road again.

The driver also was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries .

All lanes of southbound U.S. 49 were closed for roughly 90 minutes during the crash investigation.