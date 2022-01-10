10-year-old girl starts 'Glazed By Tay' lipgloss business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Learning remotely is something 10-year-old Taylor Williams is familiar with.

After school is done, she continues to learn and work, on running her own business.

"I actually was on social media and seen multiple small businesses," Williams said. "So I wanted to choose one because I always wanted to be my own boss."

In the middle of a pandemic, the young boss and honor roll student is working hard in the books while expanding her online vegan lipgloss shop: Glazed By Tay.

"It's been going well," Williams said. "I got couple orders and I already shipped to four different states, which is really cool."

The name is after her love for donuts and with each gloss, she handcrafts clay, donut-shaped keychains to attach to her products.

It's that determination Taylor's parents say isn't only exciting to see, but inspiring for her siblings.

"They all look and say, 'She's doing good,' and they say, 'Ok what can I do,'" Taylor's dad, Terance Williams said.

"She's very smart, she's very bright," Taylor's mom, Da'Nae Williams said. "Mostly anything she puts her mind to, she gets done."

Taylor also encourages other kids her age to remember to never give up on their dreams.

She hopes to expand her business across the globe as she continues to build on her business, which also includes lip scrub and keychains.

For more information about this young entrepreneur's business, visit her website.