KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For 10-year-old Halley Vincent, reading is a part of her routine.

But on Tuesday afternoons, she doesn't read for herself, but to sheltered animals.

"I just really like animals," Vincent said. "I always have."

For an hour after school, Vincent will read to the cats and dogs at Great Plains SPCA.

"She comes in here, brings a whole squad of people and kids to come and read to the animals with her," Great Plains volunteer manager, Bridget Lynch said. "And they will sit in the room or they'll sit inside the kennels and they'll sit outside the kennels depending on which animals we have and just gives them that form of enrichment."

Roughly six to eight million pets across the country enter a shelter each year.

"We help about 6,000 animals annually, and so it is very serious," Lynch said. "People don't always see it, but is still a very prevalent issue and we are constantly getting animals in all the time."

A prevalent issue Halley saw, at just 10 years old. That's why she has her own fundraising group she started.

It's called Paws Up KC, and it's all about helping animals in need.

Within just two months, Halley raised over $400 for both Great Plains SPCA and Chain of Hope.

In the month of December, Great Plains SPCA states all donations will be matched up to $150,000. Because of Halley's efforts, Great Plains, was able to double her donation, raising more than $800 for the organization.

But that wasn't all she did.

She started a fundraiser to help raise dozens of donations from her former school and grocery stores, providing cleaning items and food for Great Plains SPCA.

"It gives me joy, it's fun," Vincent said. "When I figured out what the word philanthropist means. Well, I guess philanthropist means you do something for someone without expecting anything in return, and I like doing that. I thought it'd be nice to do something for someone and not expecting anything in return."

What many may think is a fairytale ending, is just a small chapter in her book of philanthropy.

In October, the City of Shawnee honored Halley for her fundraising efforts for both Chain of Hope and Great Plains SPCA.