100 hours of baseball in Kansas City? Charity hopes to raise $300K one inning at a time

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — America’s favorite pastime is about to take all weekend long.

The Endless Game Foundation is holding a charity game from 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 4 at noon. While raising money, they are also trying to break the Guinness World Record for the longest baseball game by attempting to play 100 hours straight.

How? Two teams of 30 will rotate players in shifts. The rule book doesn’t allow players to leave the field, so they have to sleep in donated campers in the parking lot. Players range in age from 30 to 70 playing for more than the love of the game.

“When we got the idea, the first 58 people I called they all said yes. You know, we formed a 501 C corporation, a nonprofit. Nobody makes a penny off of it. It's all totally voluntary and once people found out about that it's like, oh, man, what can I do to help,” said Jerry Weaver with the foundation.

Weaver wants people to come out to support the players but also to donate. The goal is $300,000 to spread across multiple organizations such as Operation Breakthrough, Veterans Community Project and Children's Mercy Hospital.

“For the Canadians, when they were doing it, they would have people that work second and third shifts. After they get off, they came by to watch them and make some donation so it is truly 24 hours of Kansas City coming out and supporting us,” Weaver said.

For fans, there will be live music, kids activities, food trucks and a wine and beer garden. They want to make this a destination for the holiday weekend.

As for the players and volunteers involved, it isn’t about the scoreboard.

"You know, I've never run a marathon but I've been told you don't look at the end. You just go one inning at a time. You know, if you look too far ahead, you go, ‘Oh my gosh, this is what I got to do.’ We're just taking one inning at a time,” said Weaver.

To donate or learn more about the Endless Game Foundation, visit the website.

