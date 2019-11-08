100-year-old Chiefs fan gifted experience of a lifetime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On any game day at Arrowhead Stadium, you’ll find a diverse crowd.

One fan, however, stood out from the rest, even catching Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ eye.

Melba Mills lives in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

It’s not her specially-made Mahomes doll or the diligently-kept folder of newspaper clippings about his career that caught the organization’s eye.

At 100 years-old, it was just how long she’s been a Chiefs fan that drew attention.

Upon discovering his mother’s fandom, Monte Mitchell contacted the Chiefs, who he said have “been nothing but first class.”

In an October tweet from the Chiefs, video shows Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Chiefs, visiting Mills’ home and inviting her to the 2019 home opener at Arrowhead.

Despite her many years of adoration, she’d never been.

Mills met Chiefs leadership including Clark Hunt and Mark Donovan on her special day, and her favorite players, Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, presented her with the game ball.

“He still remains humble, just a regular guy. Anybody can walk up to him and shake his hand,” Mills said.

In the midst of all the excitement, Mills did suffer one disappointment.

“When I found out he had a girlfriend, part of me just died,” Mills said.

While romance may not be in the future for the reigning NFL MVP and his ageless fan, Mitchell said the memories they made will last the family a lifetime.

“It’s something that my mom, our whole family and extended family will never forget,” Mitchell said.

Mills turns 101 on Dec. 7.

