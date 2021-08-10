100-year-old WWII Navy Reserves nurse receives new roof thanks to community program

Catherine Anthony has lived a long life — 100 years to be exact — and she's spent much of that time giving back to others. That's why several organizations came together to get her a new roof.

Anthony is a U.S. Navy Reserves Veteran. She served in World War II.

"February of 1944 to December of 1945. Navy Nurse. Naval hospital at Shoemaker, California," Anthony said.

And since then, she has made a home in Independence.

"We just fell in love with her. And we've been celebrating her birthday constantly for like a year now knowing she was going to get to be 100," Danielle Young, a friend of Anthony's, said.

Young is the one who initially had the idea to fix Anthony's roof, partly because of her role in the second world war.

"She sacrificed a lot as a Navy nurse clear back in WWII," Young said. "So you know, it's about time we did something to honor her."

Young noticed Anthony's roof needed some help and got on the phone, contacting Blake Clarkson with Integrity Roofing.

Integrity Roofing partners with Owens Corning Roofing and Purple Heart Homes to give veterans, like Anthony, a brand-new roof.

Owens Corning Roofing's initiative, called the Home Deployment Project, and Purple Heart Homes have gifted 275 new roof systems nationwide.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity, not only to meet somebody like that but then to show them how much you appreciate what they've done for us," Clarkson said.

Catherine has a busy schedule, serving as the Sergeant of Arms at the Heartland Women Veterans American Legion Post 1107 and playing bingo at her church. She doesn't have time to worry about a new roof but said she's thankful for the kind gesture.

"I think it's wonderful and I may be anxious to see what it looks like," Anthony said.