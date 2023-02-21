Watch Now
$100K Scratchers lottery ticket purchased from Parkville QuikTrip

Posted at 9:57 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 10:57:05-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has won $100,000 after purchasing a Scratchers lottery ticket from a QuikTrip in Parkville, Missouri.

The woman went to the QuikTrip located at 8601 Northwest 45 Highway in Parkville for a $5 Scratchers ticket. She asked the QuikTrip clerk to choose a ticket for her, and she was given an "In the Green" Scratchers ticket.

“I almost cried,” the winner said, according to a release from Missouri Lottery. “I didn’t think it was real!”

The winner says she will use the money to cover her student loans.

“Our debt is pretty much paid. It’s really nice,” she said.

In 2022, Platte County Missouri Lottery players won over $12.2 million, while retailers earned more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses.

Over $4.6 million of the proceeds were given to Platte County educational programs.

