11-year-old designer shines during Kansas City Fashion Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Creations from designers from all walks of life will be on display March 16-23 at Kansas City Fashion Week, including some works from an area 11-year-old designer.

Brooklyn Franklin is the designer behind BK Smartz- Designs. Her passion for fashion started when she was 5 years old after her grandmother introduced her to sewing.

"I love the fashion and I love sewing because there's so many different patterns and sizes that you can make for certain people," Brooklyn said.

She said it takes a "lot of thinking and hard work," but she's dedicated to sewing fabric and making one-of-a-kind designs one stitch at a time.

To improve her craft, Brooklyn routinely takes lessons from Zoelee's Fabric & Sewing School — all while balancing school, beauty pageants and modeling.

“I'm proud of her. She does well, works hard and is creative," said Zoelee Donnell, owner of Zoelee's Fabric & Sewing School. "She wasn't afraid to try anything. As far as the machines and patterns, there's no stopping her."

Brooklyn's spin on style has captivated the attention of many, which led to her line taking the stage at KCFW.

"Lots of mixed emotions," Brooklyn said. "I’m 11, and I've never seen another 11-year-old making designs [at] that age."

The aspiring fashionista plans to move to the East Coast when she's older, and she said she draws influence from designers like Vivienne Westwood.

“I want to move to New York and go to fashion school," she said. "... You can do whatever you set your mind to."

