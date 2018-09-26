11-year-old Liberty girl dies after being struck while riding bike

41 Action News Staff
3:30 PM, Sep 26, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An 11-year-old girl who was critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle has died, Liberty police said. 

Addisen Snyder died on Tuesday, police said in a news release. 

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to an accident at Southview Drive and Sherrill Avenue. Addison was riding her bicycle onto Southview Drive when she was struck by a 1993 Toyota pickup truck traveling southbound. She was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. 

The driver of the pickup, a 41-year-old Liberty man, was cooperating with police. 

The investigation is ongoing, police said. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top