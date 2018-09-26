11-year-old Liberty girl dies after being struck while riding bike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An 11-year-old girl who was critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle has died, Liberty police said.

Addisen Snyder died on Tuesday, police said in a news release.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to an accident at Southview Drive and Sherrill Avenue. Addison was riding her bicycle onto Southview Drive when she was struck by a 1993 Toyota pickup truck traveling southbound. She was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 41-year-old Liberty man, was cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.