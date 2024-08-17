12-year-old boy dies after being pulled from house fire in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 12-year-old boy died after being pulled from a house fire early Saturday in Independence, officials said.

The blaze unfolded in the 1300 block of E. Salisbury Road.

About 3:05 a.m., fire crews responded to the scene and were told there could still be a male in the home.

On arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke showing in the front door and banked down to the floor.

Firefighters pulled the boy out of the home and began life-saving measures.

The boy, who has yet to be identified, was taking to an area hospital and later died.

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

No word on what led to the fire, but an investigation into the cause continued.

