12-year-old Olathe boy dies in Shawnee County, KS crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 12-year-old Olathe boy has died after an overnight crash that also left a 19-year-old seriously injured.

Around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, emergency responders received a call about a crash near the 8300 block of Southeast Ratner Road, according to a release from the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office.

A 2004 Acura was driving southbound when it lost control and entered a ditch on the west side of the road. The Acura struck a culvert, which caused it to roll over multiple times, according to the release.

A 12-year-old boy, Landon S. Turner, of Olathe, was riding in the front passenger seat was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the release.