12-year-old Olathe boy dies in Shawnee County, KS crash

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 10:08 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 11:08:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 12-year-old Olathe boy has died after an overnight crash that also left a 19-year-old seriously injured.

Around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, emergency responders received a call about a crash near the 8300 block of Southeast Ratner Road, according to a release from the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office.

A 2004 Acura was driving southbound when it lost control and entered a ditch on the west side of the road. The Acura struck a culvert, which caused it to roll over multiple times, according to the release.

A 12-year-old boy, Landon S. Turner, of Olathe, was riding in the front passenger seat was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

