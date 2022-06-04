13-year-old dies in De Soto collision involving bicycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 13-year-old has died following a Friday collision involving a pick-up truck and a bicycle.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the collision at Lexington Avenue and Wea Street in De Soto, Kansas.

Early investigation indicates that the 13-year-old was traveling southbound on Wea Street and did not stop at a stop sign at Lexington Avenue, before colliding with a trailer being pulled by the truck, according to the office.

The child was flown to an area hospital by helicopter.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with the investigation and no foul play is suspected.