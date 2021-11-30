13-year-old Wichita boy dies after shooting at home

WICHITA, Kan. — A 13-year-old Wichita child who was injured during an apparently accidental shooting has died, police said.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday as the child and a 16-year-old were playing with a gun that went off, police said.

Police believe the shooting was accidental but the investigation is continuing, police Lt. Jeff Gilmore said Tuesday,

Emergency responders found the 13-year-old critically injured with a gunshot wound to the head when they arrived at the home in south Wichita.

Gilmore said adults were at home at the time of the shooting but were not aware a weapon had been brought into the house.