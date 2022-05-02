131 Kansas City nonprofits to receive event grants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 131 Kansas City nonprofit organizations, from Juneteenth KC, to the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, are receiving grants to promote events throughout the city, Kansas City, Missouri, city communications announced Monday.

The KCMO City Council has allotted a total of $1,233,850 from the Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund (NTDF) to support Kansas City's cultural and entertainment scene.

NTDF aims to support Kansas City neighborhoods and tourism through "cultural, social, ethnic, historic, educational and recreational activities."

Among the full list of grant recipients is the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

“Our partnership with NTDF will help us engage local, regional and national audiences to experience all that Historic 18th & Vine has to offer,” museum President Bob Kendrick said in a statement.

Boulevardia has also received funding and will be returning to the city for the first time since 2019 this June.

“Boulevardia had to cancel in 2020 and could not take place in 2021, which was not easy for the economy of the organization or the economic impact the festival has on all the businesses and non-profits that support the event," President and CEO Keli O'Neill Wenzel in a release. "We appreciate NTDF recognizing the importance of this festival and its role in driving tourism to our city."