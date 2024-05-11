14-year-old injured after being hit by truck Friday night in Independence, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 14-year-old was injured after being hit by a truck while crossing a street in Independence on Friday night, police said.

The crash happened about 7:10 p.m. near east 23rd Street S and S Sterling Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found the teen attempted to cross 23rd Street and was hit by a Chevrolet pickup. The teen wasn't in a crosswalk.

The teen suffered a head injury and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the teen had been trying to cross the street even though there was oncoming traffic.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

