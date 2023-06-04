Watch Now
14th Big Slick Celebrity weekend raised a record-breaking $3.5 million dollars

Posted at 12:10 PM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 13:41:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 14th annual Big Slick celebrity weekend set a record this year for monies raised for pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital.

"Saturday Night Live" star and Kansas City, Mo. native Heidi Gardner joined Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis,David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet to host the annual event.

The Big Slick celebrity weekend started in 2010 as a celebrity poker tournament and party.

This years event featured two core events. The Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium and the Big Slick Party & Show at the T-Mobile Center.

One of the local celebreties participating was KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

