150-foot KC Wheel set to open this fall in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s downtown skyline will have a new addition as soon as this fall.

On Wednesday, developers plan to update construction on the 150-foot tall, 36-gondola KC Wheel.

The KC Wheel is part of the Pennway Point entertainment district that’s under construction just east of Interstate 35 and south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, in the Crossroads Arts District.

Developers envision the climate-controlled gondolas - including the VIP gondola, will provide views year-round.

“From our first visit, the Kansas City community has been overwhelmingly welcoming,” ICON Experiences CEO and managing partner Eli Stovall said in a release Monday. “There is too much to love here. From food and music to sports and commerce, Kansas City is winning.”

Stovall added, “It’s irresistible and we’re excited to be part of this community."

The broader six-acre Pennway Point development plans to offer a mix of outdoor community spaces, concert venue, restaurants and bars.

Immediately adjacent to the KC Wheel is a Pennway Putt mini golf course and Wheel house restaurant.

—