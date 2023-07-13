Watch Now
Developers release details, renderings for Kansas City’s Pennway Point

Rendering courtesy Whiskey Design/Pixel Foundry
Rendering showing Pennway Point in Kansas City, Missouri
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 15:01:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District is poised for a significant expansion of its entertainment scene.

On Thursday, developers behind Pennway Point released details and renderings of the multi-faceted six-acre entertainment location flanked by Interstate 35 on the west and W. Pennway/Broadway Boulevard on the east.

In a press release, developers envision two separate indoor/outdoor spaces dubbed Barrel Hall and Talegate as part of a renovation of the century-old Carter-Waters building and the Penny Oil Company.

As part of the project, developers say construction has started on a 150-foot observation wheel and mini golf “experience,” as well as Neon Alley, a collection of 50 vintage neon signs from Kansas City’s past, curated by The Lumi Neon Museum.

Developers say the 6,000-square foot Barrel Hall will include a barrel aged “tasting experience and taproom” in partnership with Boulevard Brewing; Würstl, featuring old-world sausages by Nicholas Grünauer; barbecue from Chef J BBQ; and spirits and cocktails from The Bull Creek Distillery.

Next door to Barrel Hall will be the 30,000-square foot Talegate, featuring Beef and Bottle, a collaboration featuring burgers from the KC Cattle Company and cocktails; Funk House Lounge, themed after the old Funkhouser Equipment Depot Building; and Talegate Park, an indoor/outdoor area with stage, live events, yard games, central screen and winter ice skating.

Developers say they are working on a proposed "Greenline" trail head that would connect Pennway Point with the nearby Union Station and the rest of the Crossroads Arts District.

