16-inch water main break closes W 67th Street in Shawnee between Quivira, Gum Springs Park

City of Shawnee
Posted at 1:05 PM, May 30, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water main break has closed the road from 67th and Quivira to Gum Springs Park in Shawnee. Both directions are affected.

The city of Shawnee reports the closure is in effect until further notice as an emergency repair is needed.

A spokesperson for Water One told KSHB 41 the break was reported around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a 16-inch main.

Photos posted on social media by the city show the damage thus far.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

