16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Lenexa

Posted at 3:10 PM, Dec 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lenexa say a 16-year-old male driving a motorcycle died in a crash Tuesday night.

Investigators believe the teen was traveling south on Woodland Road at a speed greater than the 35 miles-per-hour speed limit.

A truck that was northbound on Woodland Road was attempting to turn left on to Falcon Ridge Drive.

Police say the teen, identified as Ethan Long of Olathe, struck the turning truck. Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

