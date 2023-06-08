17-year-old teenager killed pinned between a tractor trailer rig, trailer in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old teenager died Thursday in a work accident in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

According to Lee's Summit police, the accident happened at about 10 a.m. on property leased by KC Dumpster Company LLC at the Lee's Summit Resource Recovery Park in the 2100 block of Southeast Hamblen Road.

Police found the teenager, who was working for KC Dumpster Company LLC, pinned between a tractor trailer rig and its trailer, according to a Lee's Summit Police Department news release.

The teen was pronounced dead at a local trauma center, according to the police department's news release.

The teenager's name has not been released by the police at this moment.

Police said traffic investigators are working to reconstruct the accident site and collect evidence.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has also opened an investigation on the incident.

