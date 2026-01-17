17th annual KC Restaurant Week wraps up Jan. 18

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

This weekend marks the final chance to participate in the 17th annual KC Restaurant Week.

More than 250 restaurants across the metro are participating this year, making it one of the biggest lineups ever. For many local restaurants, the event serves as a vital boost during what is traditionally their slowest season.

Beyond supporting local restaurants, this year's event also benefits reStart Inc., an organization helping families experiencing homelessness. A donation from Restaurant Week will help support the organization's meal programs.

The final day to participate in KC Restaurant Week is Jan. 18. You can view a full list of restaurants here.

