18-year-old convicted of murder of a 12-year-old in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas, was convicted Tuesday of first degree murder and other charges stemming from an incident in Leavenworth in April 2021 that killed a 12-year-old.

Jaylen LaRon Johnson, 18, was convicted Tuesday of one count of first degree murder, one count of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle causing great bodily harm, one count of criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

On April 14, 2021, Johnson was a passenger in a car with two other people, and they drove to Kare Pharmacy to buy a handgun.

Johnson, Darvon Thomas and a third person met the sellers of the handgun in the parking lot, and the third individual took $400 in cash to the seller.

"After getting the gun, he realized that it was actually a BB gun, not a real gun, and shouted at the defendant and Darvon Thomas to let them know," the release said. "At that point, the sellers started to drive out of the parking lot, and the defendant stepped out of Thomas’ car and began firing a .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun at the fleeing vehicle."

According to the release, bullets struck the back of the vehicle 11 times, and a 12-year-old boy, who was sitting in the right, rear passenger seat, was struck several times.

The boy was driven to Children's Mercy Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Thomas was convicted on Feb. 8, 2022 of second degree murder, and he was sentenced on March 9 to 200 months in prison.

Johnson's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 17, 2022.