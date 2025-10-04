18-year-old Grain Valley pool champion gets community support for world championships in Spain

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

A Grain Valley teen with championship pool skills is getting community support to pursue his dreams on the international stage.

Kaden Herrbach, 18, has been playing pool since he was 7 years old, inspired by his father's love for the sport. Now a two-time junior national champion for Ultimate Pool USA, Herrbach is setting his sights on the Junior World 10-Ball Championships in Spain.

"It just gets my name out there a lot more, and if I win it, I can say that I'm the best junior pool player in the world that year because I'm going to be the world champion. But if I place really good, that also helps. But the fact that I'm even going out there means I'm one of the top players in the world," Kaden said.

Kaden said his competitiveness keeps him playing, but he needs more than some great pool cues to do it all.

"Most important is just the family and the friends in the pool, because they keep pushing you no matter what. And when we had tournaments up here, they cheer you on and clap for you, and it's just really nice," Kaden said.

Kaden and his father, Jon, said the sport has evolved far beyond its traditional barroom setting. Jon Herrbach hopes his son continues to find joy in the game while honoring its traditions.

"I mean, my hope for him is just for him to continue to love the sport and honor the game for what it is. And if he chooses to go far with it, then that would be amazing," Jon Herrbach said.

The local community is rallying behind the young champion's international aspirations.

Sandy's Restaurant in Blue Springs is donating 10% of all sales from breakfast, lunch and dinner service to help cover Herrbach's travel expenses to Spain. Sales are valid from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Kaden plays at Sidepockets in Blue Springs. His dad said that if anyone is interested, of any age, to get started in pool, that is a great place to look for leagues.

