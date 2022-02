KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year old Lee's Summit man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southern Missouri Wednesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Alexander V. Reeds was killed when he drove off the roadway and struck a tree just before 1:30 p.m.

Reeds was driving a 1997 Honda CRV on Farm Road 94 at Farm Road 47, approximately nine miles west of Willard, Missouri.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. MSHP's report says he was not wearing a seatbelt.