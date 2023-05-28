18-year-old man dies in crash between motorcycle, van on 151st Street in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man died in a crash in the late afternoon on Saturday on West 151st Street at South Greenwood Street in Olathe.

At around 4:44 p.m. Saturday officers with the Olathe Police Department responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a van.

Upon arrival, police found the 18-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive.

The man died at the scene.

Olathe police said he was wearing a helmet when the collision occured.

The driver and passenger of the van were not injured in the crash, police said.

Olathe police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information can call the Olathe Police Department at 914-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.