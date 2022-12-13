184 restaurants to participate in Kansas City restaurant week 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Restaurant Week is around the corner.

The event will have 184 restaurants participate. The 10-day event has raised more than $3 million in the 14 years of the event's existence.

Kansas City Restaurant Week, which takes place from Jan. 13 to 22, raises money for the Greater KC Restaurant Association and Visit KC Foundation to sponsor workforce development in the food and hospitality industry.

KC Restaurant Week will also raise funds for Cornerstones of Care, an organization that dedicates itself to help in-need citizens by providing in-home and in-community help all around the Kansas City area.

All participating restaurants will donate 10% of each meal to all three charities.

View our full map of KC Restaurant Week participants:



The event, alongside raising money for the three charities, also aims to promote small-business restaurants and to draw more customers into restaurants' doors during what is typically a slow, post-holiday winter season.

The 10-day event features a variety of different restaurants, from Asian restaurants like Boru Asian Eatery , to minority and women-owned businesses like Em Chamas Brazilian Grill and Bamboo Penny's , which is participating for the second year in a row after joining for the first time last year .

200 restaurants participated in the event the last go around, and some regular participants like Herrara's Tenderloin Grill and Blue Bird Bistro will be included.