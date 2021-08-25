Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

19-year-old killed in crash that closed Kansas Turnpike Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy KC Scout
One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 just past the Kansas Turnpike East Toll Plaza on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Aug 24 KS Turnpike fatal
Posted at 5:30 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 06:30:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash that closed part of Interstate 70 in Kansas Tuesday.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Westbound I-70 just west of the Eastern Entrance toll plaza on the Kansas Turnpike.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Jeep Liberty traveled onto the outside shoulder of the interstate, collided with the guardrail, veered back onto the interstate and across all lanes, collided with the inside barrier wall and overturned several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and killed.

She was identified as Chelsie Faith Randel of Topeka.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash but the interstate was closed for several hours in the westbound direction.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources