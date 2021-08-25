19-year-old killed in crash that closed Kansas Turnpike Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash that closed part of Interstate 70 in Kansas Tuesday.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Westbound I-70 just west of the Eastern Entrance toll plaza on the Kansas Turnpike.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Jeep Liberty traveled onto the outside shoulder of the interstate, collided with the guardrail, veered back onto the interstate and across all lanes, collided with the inside barrier wall and overturned several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and killed.

She was identified as Chelsie Faith Randel of Topeka.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash but the interstate was closed for several hours in the westbound direction.