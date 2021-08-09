1 dead following crash near 42nd Street, Broadway Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle driver in his 30s died in a crash that happened on Sunday night near west 42nd Street and Broadway Boulevard.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m.

After the collision, the suspect left and parked a couple of blocks away before coming back to the scene.

Upon arrival, witnesses pointed him out and the suspect is in custody.

While the driver was wearing a helmet and witnesses attempted CPR, his injuries were too severe.

This is the 42nd fatality crash of 2021, compared to 65 crashes at this time in 2020.

There were no immediate details on the circumstances that led to the crash.

