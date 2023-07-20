$1M Powerball ticket sold in Marshall, Missouri

Watch Now
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 14:44:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing led to some impressive paydays for the holders of five tickets sold in Missouri.

The Missouri Lottery said Thursday morning that a $1 million ticket - matching all five white-ball numbers - was told at the Casey’s Store at 121 E. Eastwood St., in Marshall, Missouri.

Across the state, four more tickets scored $50,000. One of the tickets was sold at the QuikTrip located at 6835 E. Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

The three other tickets were sold in Lake Ozark, Brandon and O’Fallon.

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot of $1.08 billion was claimed by a single winning ticket sold in California.

