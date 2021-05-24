1st Black woman appointed to serve on Missouri Supreme Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robin Ransom is expected to become the first Black Supreme Court judge in Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that he appointed Ransom to fill the vacancy left by Laura Denvir Stith’s retirement in March.

“Judge Ransom will add valuable experience, perspective, and balance to the court,” Parson said in a news release. “I have high confidence that she will continue to be a fair enforcer of the law, faithfully interpret the law as written and reasonably consider decisions made at the trial and appellate level in her own evaluation.”

Chief Justice George W. Draper III said in a news release that Ransom has had a "distinguished career" thus far in litigation, family courts and the trial bench.

"She also is a trailblazer, becoming the first woman of color ever to serve on our state’s high court," Draper said. "She is passionate about the law, and we welcome the energy, enthusiasm and experience she brings to our bench.”

Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove (D-Kansas City), who chairs the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, said in a statement that only two Black judges have served on the Missouri Supreme Court.

“We are pleased to see Black women finally represented on our highest court with the appointment of Judge Robin Ransom,” Bland Manlove said. “Although this is a historic day, the fact that it took two centuries to happen highlights the continued need to address inequities in all aspects of Missouri’s judicial system.”

Parson previously appointed Ransom to the Eastern District Court of Appeals in 2019. She also served as a circuit judge in the City of St. Louis, as well as a family court commissioner in St. Louis. Ransom also held roles in the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office and the St. Louis County public defender’s office.