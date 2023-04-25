1st look: National World War I Memorial lit with art display for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National World War I Memorial in Kansas City will light up with an art installation starting Tuesday night.

KSHB 41 News Anchor Taylor Hemness caught a glimpse of the display while it was being tested Tuesday morning.

The art installation, called "Horizons," will be lit for five nights as a tribute to veterans.

The silhouettes of soldiers are included in the display from WWI-era photos from the museum. Poppies are prominent in the installation, representing remembrance, a nod to the poem "In Flanders Fields," in which John McCrae describes poppies blooming over a war-torn battlefield.

"Horizons" will be on display from sundown to 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday — and when military is mentioned or when the NFL Draft ends and the concert series begins Thursday and Friday.