Fall Out Boy, Mötley Crüe, Thundercat headline 2023 NFL Draft Concert Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL announced the artists taking the stage for the NFL Draft Concert Series — with Fall Out Boy, Mötley Crüe and Thundercat headlining the event.

Fall Out Boy will perform following the conclusion of Round 1 on April 27, while Mötley Crüe will take the stage following the second day of the NFL Draft on April 28. Thundercat will headline the final day of the draft, Saturday, April 29.

All performances will take place at the Draft Theater in front of Union Station. General fan viewing will be standing room only on a first-come first-served basis.

The performances will be live-streamed on the NFL Facebook and YouTube pages.

Kansas Citians will have plenty of concert choices during NFL Draft Weekend. Alongside the NFL Draft Concert Series, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host the 'Kelce Jam' music festival during NFL Draft weekend.

Machine Gun Kelly, Tech N9ne, Rick Ross and Loud Luxury are among the artists performing in Kelce Jam, which will take place at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on Friday, April 28.